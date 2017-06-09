Be Motivated By These Enjoyable Fashion Tips

When did you last shop for new clothes? If it has been a long time, your wardrobe is probably a bit stale. Don't be overwhelmed; keep reading to find tips for making over your wardrobe and bringing it back up to date.

You should always own a black pair of pants in a smooth fabric. You can wear those for a casual occasion if you pair it with a casual top. You can wear the same pair of pants for a more formal occasion if your pair it with a more satin top with sparkly jewelry.

Flip-flops are a comfortable type of footwear for casual occasions, but do not wear them to work or in formal situations. Look for classy but comfortable shoes with a low heel to wear to work everyday. High heels should be reserved for formal occasions, especially if you will not need to stand or walk very much.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

When applying mascara, you shouldn't slide the brush into and back out of the tube. This just causes air to build up in the tube. That can create bacteria. To be sure that the brush has a solid coat on it, swirl the brush inside the bottle.

Black or dark blouses are the best colors for overweight people. This will mask your look so that you are not emphasizing bulges. You should wear skirts with elastic waistbands if you are concerned about comfort.

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

Neutrals are big every season. This season, the creamier neutrals are especially popular. Try looking for pieces in hues like cream, caramel, chocolate, etc. These colors work well on their own, and they also work as accents to bold or subdued outfits. Whichever way you decide to flaunt them, you can find some neutrals that go with your outfits.

One great fashion tip to try out is throwing on a scarf. This is a great tip because the scarf can almost be considered the ultimate add-on due to the amount of color combinations as well as how easy it is to put one on. They are also extremely portable.

If you are going to go somewhere in the world of fashion, you need to understand that fashion is not all about the right outfits. Your makeup is just as important as the clothes that you wear. Finding the right makeup style and accessorizing properly can bring your fashion to a whole new world.

One great fashion tip is to pay attention to what specific designer or brand fit you best. This is a very good idea because many times, a designer will mold their outfits around a specific body type or individual so you will find success with much of their clothing options.

Do not tease your hair in order to give it volume because that usually results in your hair become brittle and damages. You should create one single texture in your hair at a time, too. Instead of making you look edgy and unique, you will look like you could not decide which style to go with.

Lace is possible to wear without looking in your lingerie. It is just a matter of what kid of lace apparel you are wearing. If you want to wear a lace dress, be sure your bra is not too noticeable. When wearing a lace skirt, be sure your undergarments are not so visible.

Go ahead and buy an extra if a piece of clothing fits perfectly. It's difficult to find a pair of jeans or a dress that fits right off the rack. When in doubt, stick with what works for you. If you do manage to find something flattering, buy two.

Many people are under the impression that bright colors should only be worn in the spring and summer; this is not true. It is perfectly fine to wear brighter colors in the winter; it is just a matter of how you wear them. While bright sweaters are fine, bright pants are not!

If you are a guy, invest in a good tie clip or pin. The number of occasions where you wear a tie seem to be on the decline over time. This just means you might not feel natural when you do have to put one on. Tie clips and pins that look great are very affordable, and can save you the stress and distraction of your tie flapping around.

Save the dust bags that come with upscale handbags, and use them. If you lose or discard one, or your bag didn't come with one, place each bag into a cotton pillowcase for storage. This prevents the bags from becoming dusty, and it prevents them from being scratched or nicked by a neighboring bag's hardware.

Something to consider for your own fashion is to experiment with color. This is important because you will look a lot more comfortable with your personal design by choosing colors that suit you well and playing off of them. Try to stop yourself from relying on the traditional blacks and whites when mixing colors.

Now that you know how to help someone with their fashion you are going to want to figure out how to help them. Let them know you are trying to help their image, and that you can do a lot to improve how people look at them by helping them out with their fashion.