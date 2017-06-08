Attain Better Fashionability Thanks To This Article

Sometimes, fashion just means wearing clothes with matching colors. Other times, it means hours in the bathroom preparing yourself for a special occasion. There is no day in your life where you could not save a few minutes with the right fashion tips and ideas. Read on into this article for paragraphs full of them.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

Keep your haircut low maintenance. Everyone runs into time crunches when preparing for meetings, outings or other events, and having an easy to fix hairstyle cuts the time needed to get ready. Many fashionable hairstyles are available that will allow you to bounce quick and still maintain a great look.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

A great fashion tip is to start shopping at thrift stores for some of your clothing. You can often find really unique clothing at thrift stores and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg either like you would if you bought new clothes at some big department store.

When you want to look slimmer, avoid stripes which run horizontally. Because the eye only follows the direction of the stripes, even skinnier people are going to look a lot wider with this pattern. So, just imagine how large you'll look wearing it. Wearing clothing with vertical patterns will make you appear slimmer.

When you are choosing a jacket for a very important upcoming event, you need to make sure that you find the jacket with the right sleeve length. If your coat is too long or too short people will notice. Your shirt cuff should show about half an inch or so. This is a key that you must always keep in mind.

Pick top or bottom to accentuate sexily, but never both. The line between looking sexy and looking trashy can be very thin; however, this rule of thumb should suffice. When you accentuate your upper or lower body, keep the other half stylish, yet conservative. Bear in mind, this rule applies to men or women.

Are you in the market for a new pair of jeans? You will probably find that there are a wide range of styles, fits and colors. It may be a lot to handle. When it doubt, go with old favorites, like a straight leg cut. These basics will fit most wardrobes and work well for almost everyone.

One great piece of fashion advice is to make sure that you check yourself from all angles before walking out your door. This is important because you do not want to be embarrassed due to either a strange fit, a stain, or leaving a tag on. Have someone else to check for you as well, if possible.

Be aware of your body's weaknesses and strengths. If you're small, soft, delicate fabrics are best. Busty women should look for clothing that draws the eyes away from that area. When you are larger in your hips, a darker bottom should be paired with a light top.

When shopping for vintage clothing, don't make assumptions based on the size on the tag. A size 8 in the 1950s fits differently than a modern size 8, so save yourself some disappointments by always trying items on before buying them. Once you get a feel for how sizes have changed through the decades, you will have a better idea of what to look for.

When selecting a swimsuit, there are many things you can do to minimize figure flaws and emphasize the right parts of your body. For instance, if you have bigger hips, emphasize your legs and accentuate your small waist by wearing a suit that is cut high on the thigh. Look into more options for swimsuit wear as well.

Take what you have learned here, and figure out how to apply it to your life. Take your favorite tips and go shopping. You can be sure that you're someone who deserves to look great. You can be the person you want to be.