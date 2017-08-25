Fashion Tips For Even Those Cold Times

Is fashion hard for you to get a grasp on? Do you want to know more about fashion and look great? If you are interested in becoming more fashion conscious, read on.

Flip-flops are a comfortable type of footwear for casual occasions, but do not wear them to work or in formal situations. Look for classy but comfortable shoes with a low heel to wear to work everyday. High heels should be reserved for formal occasions, especially if you will not need to stand or walk very much.

Add a belt to improve the look. The options are almost infinite when it comes to the styles, colors and designs of belts that you can purchase these days. When you're wearing a monochrome look, a pop of color around your midsection can add interest to your outfit.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

Build your wardrobe around basic staples that you can mix and match easily. Some key pieces include a little black dress, a fitted jacket and matching skirt, a tailored pair of slacks in a neutral color and a pair of dark, fitted trouser jeans. These items can take your almost anywhere paired with the right top and/or accessories.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

Find your own style and flaunt it. Multitudes of people follow the pack when it comes to fashion; however, real originality comes from those who listen to their own style ideas. You, of course, need a certain personality to be comfortable doing this, but once you take the leap, you will surely enjoy the many compliments for being unique.

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

Wear age appropriate clothing. It's something some women don't want to let go of, but there comes a time when a super-short skirt is no longer flattering. Pay attention to how your clothes set you off through all stages of your life, and it will serve you well. The good news is that there are some clothes that look great on older women that younger women can't pull off, so there is always something fashionable to look forward to.

A good fashion tip that applies to everyone is not to get lazy and wear your athletic shoes when you're not actually doing any athletic activities. Athletic shoes are obviously great for the gym, but you should hang them up afterwards and put on a pair of more casual shoes.

If you have curly hair, you know that humid weather can cause it to frizz. Be sure to use a good conditioner after you wash your hair. Blot dry with a towel and then add a little serum containing silicone to your style. Alternately, you could use styling cream. Serum is a little heavy for some types of hair and may cause a chemical buildup.

If you wear leather, take care of it. When you buy a leather garment, ask the salesperson what kind of animal was used for it and what the tanning process was. Find out the specific care steps you need to take both right after purchase and over the lifetime of the garment.

As you know now, you don't need tons of money to develop your new fashion sense. With a bit of patience and understanding your sense of fashion can improve so you can always look your best in the future.